Northern Lights has edge in Mumbai feature

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:51 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

File Photo

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Northern Lights looks set to win the AC Ardeshir Trophy (Grade-3) 1600 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rail are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS

1. Impermanence 1, Diagoness 2, Champers On Ice 3

2. San Salvatore 1, Ladida 2, Key To The Mint 3

3. Pegaso 1, Mufaza 2, Mirae 3

4. Tyroneblack 1, Malachite 2, Hagibis 3

5. Nothing To Worry 1, Rambler 2, Desert Fire 3

6. Kinnara 1, Raffaello 2, Pure 3

7. Northern Lights 1, Giant Star 2, Presidential 3

8. Lit 1, Mount Sinai 2, Daulat Mai 3

9. Hela 1, Remy Red 2, Vikramaditya 3

Day’s Best: Hela.

1st Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

2nd Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .