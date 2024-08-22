Not an era for war: Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Poland

Says if any country faces a crisis, India is the first to extend a helping hand

By PTI Published Date - 22 August 2024, 10:47 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses members of the Indian community during a programme in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Warsaw: Ahead of his maiden visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India was an advocate of permanent peace in the region, as he reaffirmed his view that “this is not an era of war” and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Addressing an enthusiastic Indian diaspora in the Polish capital on Wednesday evening, Modi also said for decades, India had a policy to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today’s India is to remain close to all countries, he added, amid chants of Modi-Modi.

Also Read PM Modi arrives in Poland on historic visit

“India is an advocate of permanent peace in this region. Our stand is very clear – this isn’t an era of war. This is the time to come together against those challenges which threaten humanity. Therefore, India believes in diplomacy and dialogues…,” Modi told the gathering.

His remarks come ahead of his trip to Kyiv — the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

Modi, who is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said he will share with the Ukrainian leader perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.

At the meeting with the diaspora in Warsaw, Modi lauded their contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and commended their role in the success of Operation Ganga, an evacuation mission carried out by the Indian government to rescue its citizens stranded in neighbouring countries of Ukraine after Russia attacked it in 2022.

“Today’s India wants to connect with all. Today’s India talks about the development of all. Today’s India is with all and thinks about the interests of all,” Modi said.

Modi said that if any country faces a crisis, India is the first country to extend a helping hand. “Wherever in the world there is an earthquake or any disaster, India has only one mantra – Humanity first,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

In his address, Modi said he was eagerly looking forward to meeting President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk to strengthen India-Poland ties.

He stated that India as the Mother of Democracy and its shared values with Poland bring the two countries closer.

He called upon the community to become a brand ambassador of tourism to India and be part of its growth story.

To further strengthen the special bond with Poland, the Prime Minister announced a new initiative called Jamsaheb Memorial Youth Exchange Program under which 20 Polish youth would be invited to India each year. He also recalled the help provided by Poland during the massive earthquake in Gujarat in 2001.

The Prime Minister spoke about the transformative progress India has achieved in the last 10 years.

He expressed confidence that India will become the third-largest economy in the next few years. He also spoke about his vision for the country to become a developed nation — Viksit Bharat — by 2047. He stated that Poland and India were enhancing their partnership in areas of new technology and clean energy and driving green growth.

Prime Minister dwelt on India’s belief in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the world is one family – which inspires it to contribute to global well-being and to be the First Responder in humanitarian crises.