Noted folk singer, YSRTP leader Epuri Somanna likely to join BRS

Somanna, known for his Telangana folk songs, met with BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao to discuss his intention to join the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: Noted folk singer Epuri Somanna will soon join the ruling BRS in Telangana. Somanna, known for his Telangana folk songs, met with BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao to discuss his intention to join the party. Following their meeting, Rama Rao embraced Somanna welcoming him into the BRS fold.

Somanna played an active role during the Telangana statehood movement and was popular for being a strong voice of the underprivileged sections. He was instrumental in mobilising huge support for the Telangana statehood movement through his songs. After the State formation, the BRS (then TRS) government honoured his services by giving him a government job.

However, he joined the Congress and later shifted to the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) where he has been serving as the official spokesperson. Amid talks of a merger of the YSRTP in the Congress party unfolded, Somanna appears to have decided to shift his allegiance to the BRS.

Government Whip Balka Suman, MLC Deshapati Srinivas, senior leader Dasoju Sravan and other senior leaders were present.