| Break Up With Plastic Campaign Launched By Woods

Break Up With Plastic Campaign launched by Woods

Woods, a sustainable real estate company, brought in World Environment Day on Sunday with a 'Break Up With Plastic' campaign.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:16 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: Woods, a sustainable real estate company, brought in World Environment Day on Sunday with a ‘Break Up With Plastic’ campaign.

A lifestyle initiative by UNEP, #BeatPlasticPollution 2023 aims to draw focus on the state of plastic pollution in the world. The team of Executive Junior Interns at Woods put together an event for the books.

They planned activities to combat plastic pollution with eco-friendly reusable fabric bags made of used saris, metal straws and mugs, and bamboo toothbrushes. By promoting eco-friendly alternatives and encouraging individuals to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, they made change easily adaptable for adults and children alike.

The guests at the event planted over 100 native trees at Woods and took part in pottery and painting workshops to emphasize the importance of art and individual actions in preserving the environment. A Break Up With Plastic! OR BUP! store was also launched which sold branded merchandise for a good cause.