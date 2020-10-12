Noted music director Rajan no more

Several ministers and public representatives condoled the demise of Rajan.

Eminent music director Rajan of Rajan-Nagendra fame died late on Sunday at his residence in Bengaluru, due to a cardiac arrest. According to his family members, 87-year old Rajan, who was the elder brother of Nagendra, had developed complications on Saturday and suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to hospital but died on the way, they added. Nagendra had passed away 20 years ago, they said. Rajan and Nagendra were born in a middle-class musical family at Shivarampet in Mysuru. Their father Rajappa was a harmonium and flute player who played background music for silent movies.

While Rajan was a violinist, Nagendra was an expert in Jal Tarang. The brothers used to perform for Jaya Maruthi Orchestra. The brothers had good hold over Carnatic as well as Hindustani classical music. As independent music directors, Rajan and Nagendra had debuted for the Kannada movie Sowbhagya Lakshmi in 1987, opening a vista of opportunities for them. The brothers ruled the southern film industry, especially Kannada and Telugu films, for over four decades starting from 1950s to the early 1990s.

The music composer brothers carved a niche for themselves by giving many memorable and melodious songs. Some of the hit songs in Telugu are Pujaluseya, Intinti Ramayanam and Manasa veena madhugeetam. The duo had scored music for 400-odd films in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Tulu, Hindi and Sinhala. Condoling Rajan’s death, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “I am deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Rajan. May his soul rest in eternal peace. May God give strength to the bereaved family members, relatives and fans to bear the loss.” Yediyurappa said Rajan will always be remembered for giving hundreds of melodious songs. Several ministers and public representatives condoled the demise of Rajan.

