Notorious house burglar arrested in Mancherial

The burglar revealed that he operated alone and targetted locked houses that had poor surveillance at night in Mancherial and other areas

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:51 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 28-year old house burglar was arrested and four motorbikes, a car and trolley were seized from his possession in Naspur mandal on Thursday. Briefing newsmen here on Thursday, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari said that the arrested person was Rajavarapu Venkatesh from Nellore but settled in Sirke Colony of Naspur mandal.

Venkatesh was detained while moving suspiciously by Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar and his team. On being interrogated, Venkatesh confessed to committing crime to lead a luxurious lifestyle after being addicted to consumption of liquor since 2019. He admitted that he pledged the golden ornaments in money lending firms and availed loans. He disclosed that he bought a house in Manuguru of Khammam, a car and spent around Rs 1 crore in online betting too.

The burglar revealed that he operated alone and targetted locked houses that had poor surveillance at night. He said that he was commuting by public transport system or motorbike to evade being caught by police. Venkatesh told policemen that he was involved in 72 burglaries in Naspur, Luxettipet, Chennur, Mandamarri, Ramakrishnapur, Srirampur, Kasipet, Mancherial, Bheemaram and Godavarikhani police stations areas so far.

The commissioner commended Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Kekan Sudhir Ramnath, ACP B Thirupathi Reddy, Mancherial Rural Inspector T Sanjeev, Naspur Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar, his counterpart from Hajipur T Uday Kiran and ASI T Jithender Singh for showing spontaneity detecting crimes of the burglar and nabbing him.

