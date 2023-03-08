Man, daughter end life at Cherlapally railway station

Man along with his daughter allegedly died by suicide on the railway tracks at Cherlapally railway station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man along with his daughter allegedly died by suicide on the railway tracks at Cherlapally railway station on Wednesday.

The man K Mallesh Chary (81) lived along with his daughter K Uma Rani at Mallapur Uppal. A year ago, his wife had passed away and since then he was taking care of his daughter Rani, who is a specially-abled child.

On Wednesday, the father–daughter duo went to the railway tracks near Cherlapally railway station and allegedly committed suicide, the GRP Secunderabad railway police said.

The police came to know about the incident through local people and rushed to the spot. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. The relatives told the police that Mallesh was bothered about the future care of her daughter and was depressed over it.