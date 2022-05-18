Novotel hosts ‘Petnic’ Carnival on May 28 for your fur buddies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Novotel Hyderabad Airport is all set to host ‘Petnic’, a one of a kind event for pet parents, pets and kids on May 28. The event will have a fun carnival vibe with a flea market, stalls, pet merchandise and art.

A colourful, cool and pet-friendly environment is promised to be provided to enjoy an array of great food and revel in the vibe. A fresh seasonal treat over high-tea, wide spread of dog food for paw-friends and a dozen fun activities are planned.

Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport said, “Petnic is a unique fun concept and we have conceptualized this keeping in mind our two and four legged friends. We wanted to create a lively atmosphere where food, fiesta and furry friends meet and play.”

The event is scheduled from 5 pm to 8 pm on Saturday. The entry price for adults is Rs 1800 and for kids it is Rs 900. Dining will be free for all the pets and kids under 5 years. Contact +91 8886064430 to reserve your tickets.