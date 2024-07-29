Now, consult American doctors from India on this website

A group of Indian doctors have launched myamericandoctor.com which offers teleconsultation services from over 50 renowned doctors working across the USA.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 05:37 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: Here is a unique opportunity for patients from Hyderabad and elsewhere who are looking to consult an American doctor for more clarity on their medical condition and even get opinion about availability of better treatments.

A group of Indian doctors have launched a company My American Doctor (myamericandoctor.com) that offers dedicated teleconsultation services from over 50 specialist and super-specialist doctors working across the USA.

Indian patients needs a smart phone / tab / computer to consult an American doctor by logging on to www.myamericandoctor.com. They can choose the American doctor online, schedule an appointment, upload medical records, make payments, consult the doctor, get medical opinion online and also do a follow-up consult.

The company has created a tech platform to overcome the logistic challenges and has priced a tele consult at 149 US dollars and follow-up consult at half that price, when compared to 1000 US dollars, which is average cost of any of the tele consult options available today, Dr Raj Narla, Emergency Medicine specialist & CEO, My American Doctor, said.

Dr Rajan Garg, ICU Medicine specialist & Board member, My American Doctor said that almost over a million patients are travelling abroad from India, every year to seek medical treatment for complex medical conditions. For such patients, this platform will be very usefull, he said.

The services which were formally launched in Hyderabad in the presence of Dr Raj Narla – (CEO); Dr Rajan Garg – (Board member); Dr Daniel Friedmann – (Member) and Dr Yogi Gundamraj – (Member), will be available for people living in any location in India with immediate effect.