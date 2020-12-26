Now Hyderabadis can get cool cocktail kits at doorstep

With bars and nightclubs shutting shop earlier than usual, tipplers are now turning to non-alcoholic mixes that are delivered right at their doorstep

Hyderabad: The Lazy Bartender is all you need to create a happy hour in your anti-virus bubble.

With bars and nightclubs shutting shop earlier than usual, tipplers are now turning to non-alcoholic mixes that are delivered right at their doorstep. Cocktail kits that contain everything from cordials, garnishes, shakers and even snacks are now being lapped up by people eager to create their own happy hour at home.

If you can’t go to the bar, bring the bar to you…that’s the motto the team behind newly-launched The Lazy Bartender lives by.

An idea born during lockdown, the idea of cocktail kits delivered at doorstep came to software professional Atinav Bajaj who shared the idea with his friends. The team of five — Atinav Bajaj, Ragni Kedia, Akanksha Jain, Srinath Sadhu and Aabhash Sharma — then poured their life savings into the venture called The Lazy Bartender, hoping to offer more than just food to Hyderabadis when it comes to home deliveries.

“We noticed a rise in house parties in the city. The State government rules don’t allow delivery of alcohol and it takes efforts to round up the other ingredients which are quite expensive. So we decided to create cocktail mixers that contain ingredients like cordial, garnishes, snacks and bar equipment, everything minus the alcohol,” shares Atinav.

One bottle can serve four to five people. Their seven non-alcoholic cocktail mixers are based on whiskey, wine, vodka, gin, rum created in collaboration with reputed mixologists. Their website also mentions the liquor one needs to add to the cocktail under each mixer’s description along with the equipment required. Bar equipment like shakers, stirrers, measurers, etc are also available which are locally sourced and are cheaper.

Working out of a large kitchen in Madhapur, the team which also has full-time jobs apart from this, have divided different areas of the operation among them.

The initial response has blown them away with most of their kits being sold out within a day of its launch on December 21. Turns out there are quite a few ‘lazy’ people out there who appreciate the idea of a cocktail kit. “We were quite surprised when we got orders from as far as Vanasthalipuram, Dilsukhnagar and Secunderabad. The expected orders came from Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli which have a lot of IT people living there.

Usually, they are ordering a minimum of two to four bottles along with a lot of bar equipment to jazz up things I guess,” adds Atinav.

The Lazy Bartender (details at www.thelazybartender.com or Ph.8008856590) team is depending on word of mouth popularity by social media influencers to spread the word for now and deliver within the same day.

