NRI Velamas write open letter to Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking serious objections to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s comments that Reddys were good leaders and experts in political administration over other castes, NRI Velamas wanted the TPCC president to refrain from dividing the society on caste and religion basis.

In an open letter to the TPCC president on Saturday, a group of NRI Velamas said as a State unit president, he was expected to behave a little more responsibly. Instead of indulging in cheap divisive caste politics, which could help in drawing applause from certain quarters, a leader needs to focus on credibility, NRI Velamas Raja Rangineni, Madhav, Charan, Venkat Rao, Ramesh Rao, Niranjan Rao, Sudheer Rao and others said in the letter.

“Targeting a particular caste just because your political opponent belongs to that caste and dividing the society on caste equations to grab power rather would only boomerang on you and your party,” they advised, adding people were well aware of the political stunts.

