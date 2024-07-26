CM Revanth directs to place cloth orders from weavers for all departments through TGCO

Published Date - 26 July 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the officials to initiate measures and ensure livelihood for weavers, by placing orders for all cloth requirements of the State government. He asked them to convene a meeting after August 15, with all departments and enumerate their requirements for uniforms.

In a meeting on Telangana Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TGCO) at the State Secretariat here, Revanth Reddy inquired about the cloth requirement for departments like RTC, police, health and also education. He also suggested to prepare a dress code for members of Mahila Shakti Groups proposed by the State government. He asked the officials to design the dress code and make arrangements for procurement of necessary cloth from the handloom and power loom weavers of Telangana. He wanted the officials to ensure that no weaver struggles for livelihood in the State.