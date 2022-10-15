NSP, Srisailam continue to brim with inflows

Hyderabad: With the Nagarjuna Sagar Project receiving heavy inflows from upstream, project officials have lifted 22 of its 26 crest gates. The inflows into the project were recorded as 4.17 lakh cusecs and the combined outflows from all the gates were 3.69 lakh cusecs.

The water level touched 589.6 ft against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 590 ft. The current storage at the project was recorded at 310.44 TMC against the gross storage of 312 TMC.

Authorities at the Srisailam project, too, have lifted 10 gates for the second day in a row. The project is receiving inflows of 3.85 lakh cusecs and around 4.44 lakh cusecs are being released. The current water level at the project stood at 884.6 ft against the FRL of 885 ft.

Heavy inflows in the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar dams have boosted hydel power generation as well. Srisailam has an installed capacity of 900 MW, while Nagarjuna Sagar has 815.6 MW capacity hydel power generation units.