NTA postpones UGC-NET for Telugu and Marathi subjects

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:56 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday postponed the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for Telugu and Marathi subjects, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday.

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have their own examinations scheduled on that day, the NTA said in a public notice issued on Friday.

Due to administrative/logistics reasons, the examinations in Telugu and Marathi subjects were being postponed until further notice, it said, adding that a new date for examinations would be announced in the due course.

Candidates were advised to visit the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the examination.