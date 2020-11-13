NTPC Ramagundam clocks 42 years of service

Despite the disruption due to pandemic, the plant withstood the challenge and continued its performance be it in power generation or construction

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam plant will complete 42 years of service to the nation on November 14.

The first ISO:14001 certified Super Thermal Power Station in India, Ramangundam Super Thermal Power Station is a flagship project of NTPC with a total installed capacity of 2600 MW.

On November 14, 1978, the then Prime Minister late Morarji Desai laid the foundation stone for Ramagundam plant, which has the unique achievement in project execution, of having commissioned all its seven units ahead of the schedule. The largest power station in south India is mostly supplying power to Southern States of the country.

The existing 10MW Solar PV (photovoltaic) plant coupled with the upcoming Telangana Project Phase-I (2x800MW) and 100 MW Floating Solar will further reinforce Ramagundam’s stature in the power map of India.

Despite the disruption due to Covid pandemic, NTPC-Ramagundam/Telangana withstood the challenge and continued its performance be it in power generation or construction. The Corona pandemic has failed to dent the spirit of its employees in providing uninterrupted power supply. NTPC also efficiently managed the coal supplies for continuous supply of electricity.

Till October 2020, Ramagundam generated 9,251 Million Units (69.28%) against MoU target of 9,217 MUs (Plant Load Factor 69.02%). It is poised to achieve an annual generation target for FY 2020-21. NTPC Ramagundam is putting all its efforts to provide cheaper power to the customers.

During the last three financial years, the station has achieved over 100 percent ash utilization. Continuing its excellent performance in ash utilization despite Covid disruption, the station has achieved around 74 percent by October and poised to achieve more than 100 percent in financial year 2020-21.

Though Covid-19 has disrupted in mobilising manpower and material in the construction of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project Phase-I (2×800 MW), works have picked up momentum recently with availability of full strength contract workers.

The 1600 MW TSTPP Phase-I is expecting completion of both the units in FY 2021-22.

The mass tree plantation in and around the plant has changed the ambient conditions around Ramagundam. Further increasing its footprint in green initiative, NTPC-Telangana project, as part of its commitment for enriching the environment, has come forward in a big way and planted more than 80,000 trees in Peddapalli district under Telanganaku Haritha Haram in 2019-20.

During its glorious journey, NTPC-Ramagundam has achieved many laurels in almost all areas of power generation. In the recent time, the station has been awarded with National Energy Leader Award 2019 and 2020, Excellent Energy Efficient Award 2020, “Prashansa Patra” award from National Safety Council, Mumbai, Golden Peacock Award 2020 by Institute of Directors, New Delhi and many more.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .