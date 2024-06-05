NTPC (R&T) celebrates World Environment Day

Participating in the event, Executive Director, NTPC (R&T) Kedar Ranjan Pandu emphasized on the importance of water conservation and tree plantation to protect the environment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 07:10 PM

Executive Director, NTPC (RT) Kedar Ranjan Pandu planting a sapling while participating in World Environment Day celebrations held in NTPC on wednesday.

Peddapalli: World environment day was celebrated at National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam and Telangana) on Wednesday.

The celebrations commenced with the administration of environment day pledge and message by NTPC Director (operations) was delivered by ED.

On the occasion, a mass tree plantation programme was organized wherein ED, General Managers, Head of the Departments, other employees and the residents of the township took part.