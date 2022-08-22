NTPC terms contract workers strike as illegal

Published: Updated On - 08:21 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

NTPC contract workers staging dharna at plant's gate no 2 on Monday

Peddapalli: NTPC management has termed contract labour union strike as illegal. NPTC management, in a statement released to media here on Monday, said that contract workers under the aegis of JAC staged flash strike at gate No 2 of the plant alleging non-implementation of their demands which were agreed as per the agreement between the contract workers and their contractors.

The agitation intensified as they tried to make an unauthorized entry into the plant but were stopped by the CISF. Some miscreants from the workers side started heavy stone pelting on CISF personnel. In defence, the CISF resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd.

The injured seven CISF personnel and one contract worker were immediately taken to NTPC Dhanwantri Hospital.

On intervention of the CISF and NTPC management, the situation was brought under control and the agitating workers were asked to submit their demands for having a detailed discussion later.

It is pertinent to mention that NTPC is a power generating and public utility company and comes under Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), management said.