CISF jawans lathi-charge on contract workers protesting at NTPC Ramagundam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Peddapalli: Tension prevailed at NTPC labour gate when CISF jawans lathi-charged the agitating contract workers. More than 20 workers sustained injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised.

Contractor workers of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) led by the joint action committee (JAC) organised a meeting at NTPC labour gate on Monday morning, in protest against the management’s negligence in implementation of wage agreement, which has been pending during the last four years and other demands.

After the meeting, they tried to move towards the gate to register their protest. Jostling took place between workers and CISF personnel after the latter prevented them from moving towards the gate. Enraged over this, the workers hurdled stones following which the CISF personnel resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

More than 20 contractor workers including JAC leaders sustained injuries in the lathi-charge and are undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be stable and many of them were discharged after being treated as out-patients.