Nushrratt Bharuccha wins big for ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:21 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

The actor looks all things gorgeous as she donned a pink sari and paired it with gold accessories and jewellery. Her hair was left loose while the makeup was kept minimal.

Hyderabad: Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently the talk of the town owing to back-to-back announcements and earning rave reviews for her film, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ this year. The actor recently received the ‘Remarkable performance of the Year’ award for ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, for which she took her director, Raaj Shaandilya, co-star Anud Singh Dhaka and producer of the film.

While taking the award from stage, Nushrratt said, “A film is made by a team and I feel as an actor, every award and accolade is because of the entire team’s effort and not just the lead actors. So, I wanted to have my entire team with me alongside, while taking the award. ‘Janhit…’ was released five months ago, and we still get messages from people about the film. There hasn’t been a single person who has watched the film and not liked it. So it’s a very special evening.”

On a roll, Nushrratt is on a signing spree. The actor recently announced her upcoming film ‘Akelli’, which will see her in a completely different avtar. She also has ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’ and ‘Ram Setu’ in the pipeline.