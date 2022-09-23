Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys a stunning sunset in Uzbekistan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

The details of the actor’s upcoming project are highly awaited, for which she has been shooting in Uzbekistan for some time now.

Hyderabad: Talent powerhouse Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a stunning picture of herself as she enjoys the mesmerising view of the sunset from Uzbekistan, where the actor is currently stationed at for the shoot of her upcoming next. The film is currently under wraps.

In a series of pictures, Nushrratt is seen posing amidst the picturesque location of Kagan, Uzbekistan. She donned a beautiful brick red outfit, looking her comfortable best. In the caption, she wrote, “Broken but Beautiful .. It’s amazing how you can find the most beautiful things in the most broken, dilapidated, barren places even!”

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

The details of the actor’s upcoming project are highly awaited, for which she has been shooting in Uzbekistan for some time now. With films like ‘Chhorrii’, ‘Chhalaang’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Dream Girl’ to her credit, Nushrratt has never failed to entertain the audiences with her acting stints.

Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Chhorii 2’, sequel of her critically-acclaimed film ‘Chhorii’, and ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Akshay Kumar, and ‘Selfiee’ with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.