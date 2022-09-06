Nushrratt enjoys a stunning sunset while shooting in Uzbekistan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently in Uzbekistan shooting for her upcoming film. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram showing the scenic beauty of the location she is shooting at. Looks like Nushrratt is having an aesthetic time as she dances to the tunes of ‘Suraj ki Baahon mein’ amidst the sunset enjoying it to the core, if the latest videos she has shared are anything to go by.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, where she took on a challenging role of selling condoms in the small town of MP. Her performance is more powerful than the roles she has ever portrayed and she was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience.

Also Read Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers vertigo attack on sets

After her shoot in Uzbekistan, Nushrratt is all set to shoot for her much-awaited film ‘Chorri 2’ in November reprising the role of Minal, besides being seen in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Ram Setu’.