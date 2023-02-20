Obesity along with Diabetes: A Lethal Combination

By ANI Published Date - 03:07 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

New Delhi: Imagine a secret enemy base living next door like innocent neighbors. Although it appears inactive and harmless, it is quietly working around the clock to carry out lethal attacks on your city. The excess fat in obese patients is similar; it appears inactive but is constantly causing lethal damage to the body.

The story of hyperactive fat: For a long time, medical science thought that fat cells were like phone batteries–they just stored and released energy. But recent studies have a different story to tell–that of an unleashed enemy when fat is excessive.

Weakening our defense: Our body has immune cells to fight bacteria and viruses. The fat cells, for their own overprotection, release false signals to these immune cells that they are diseased, even when they are not under any attack by pathogens. This sends local immune cells become tizzy, causing chronic inflammation. In other words, obesity makes fat cells to behave as if they are infected all of the time, overworking our immune system. However, the good news is that shedding weight helps drop inflammation, which in turn helps the immune system work normal hours.

Burdening the heart: The more fat we store, the more blood vessels the body has to newly create to transport blood to all parts of the body. This also means a lot of extra work for the heart every day, which increases blood pressure. Secondly, the excess fat, called visceral fat, stored around the heart interacts with the heart in a negative way to develop heart disease over time.

However, this process is reversible. For example, if we lose one kilogramme of weight, the body breaks down and absorbs the blood vessels it doesn’t need. That’s not all. There are many other diseases for which excess body fat is the key reason. Several types of cancers, infertility, depression, tendency to commit suicide, sexual dysfunction, arthritis, osteoporosis etc., too get either onset or accelerated by obesity.

Triggering diabetes: In healthy people, there is a switch that tells the liver to produce glucose only when the body is fasting. In obesity, this switch malfunctions and orders the liver to abnormally produce glucose, whether the person is fasting or not. This is the path to insulin resistance. This insulin resistance turns into full-blown diabetes when the excess fat attacks the pancreas–the organ responsible for producing insulin for controlling blood glucose–and impairs its ability to produce insulin. The most depressing news is that every six seconds, someone in the world dies from complications related to diabetes.

Roughly 90 per cent of patients with type 2 diabetes have excessive body fat. That’s why doctors coined the word Diabesity to signify the close relationship between diabetes and obesity. Diabesity is very costly to live with. If a normal-weight person without diabetes spends, for example, Rs 1000 per year on healthcare, Diabesity sufferers may spend about Rs 4100 per year in comparison, due to the regular medicines, tests, etc. needed to monitor the disorder. These expenses only grow along with the progressive disease and its complications as time goes by.