Obscene dance: Pub in Secunderabad raided, 18 including women held

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:18 AM, Sun - 29 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The police raided the Pub Tequila located at Secunderabad on Saturday night for allowing obscene dances and late night nuisance.

Acting on a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force team raided the pub around midnight and allegedly found women dancers entertaining customers in obscene manner.

The police caught 18 persons including eight dancers. A case is booked by Ramgopalpet police.

