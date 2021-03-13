Observe March 15 as Anti Privatisation Day: CPI (Maoist)

They extended solidarity to the nationwide strike called on March 15 by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) to express resentment against the privatisation of public banks

Kothagudem: CPI (Maoist) and its labour wing Viplava Karmika Samakhya called upon the people in Telangana to observe March 15 as Anti Privatisation Day protesting against the privatisation of public sector entities by BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

In separate statements released to the press here on Saturday, the Maoist Telangana State Committee Spokesperson Jagan and Viplava Karmika Samakhya secretary Azad have accused the Modi government of selling out public sector companies to private corporate forces in the guise of development. They extended solidarity to the nationwide strike called on March 15 by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) to express resentment against the privatisation of public banks.

The Modi government had thrown thousands of workers onto the streets by privatising profit making Coal India. Acting as a tout for corporate forces like Adani and Ambani the government now wants to do the same with the lives of lakhs of workers of SCCL and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Jagan alleged.

Modi claimed that by the disinvestment drive his government wants to generate Rs 2.50 lakh crore for investing in welfare programmes but in fact he was selling the nation to the corporate forces.Those who were opposing the privatisation as anti-national, he said.

The privatisation drive was aimed at suppressing workers, farmers and weaker sections, Jagan and Azad complained. They called upon the people in the country and working class to stage collective agitations against the privatisation to protect the nation from capitalist forces.

