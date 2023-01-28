Odisha farmers hail Telangana govt’s Mission Bhagiratha

Farmers leader Deviprasad said Telangana was the only State in the entire nation supplying drinking water to every household

Published Date - 09:37 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Farmers from Odisha are being presented a memento by Chief Ministers Secretary Smitha Sabharwal at Komatibanda in Siddipet district on Saturday.

Siddipet: Farmers from Odisha have hailed the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, terming it a proud project for the nation.

A team of farmers under the leadership of well-known farmers leader Deviprasad visited Komatibanda near Gajwel to examine the drinking water supply project. They also attended a workshop organised by the Chief Minister’s Secretary Smitha Sabharwal for engineering staff on Mission Bhagiratha at Komatibanda.

When Sabharwal explained about the project, Deviprasad said Telangana was the only State in the entire nation supplying drinking water to every household. He said they would certainly pursue the Odisha government to replicate the scheme in Odisha for the benefit of the people. The farmer’s leader also hailed the welfare and development works undertaken by the Telangana government over the last eight years.

The Odisha farmers delegation went through the water grid at Komatibanda which was intended to supply drinking water to Gajwel and Dubbaka Assembly Constituencies. The Chief Minister’s Secretary also explained to the visiting team from Odisha about Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions and other welfare schemes. Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil and others were present.