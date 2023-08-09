Odisha police nab 21 Poachers, confiscate 165 locally crafted firearms from Similipal Tiger Reserve

Very few among the tribals residing inside the tiger reserve were engaged in the illegal poaching practice and action has been taken against only such people, the DGP informed.

By IANS Published Date - 08:05 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Bhubaneswar: During an ongoing special drive to wipe out poachers from Similipal Tiger Reserve, the police arrested 21 poachers and seized 165 country-made guns during the last two months, Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal said on Wednesday.

After holding meeting with senior police officials at Baripada about the anti-poaching drive– Sikari Mukta Similipal, the DGP lauded the Mayurbhanj police for the success and said the district police have seized more than 165 country guns and pistols along with hundreds of bullets during the special drive.

“Similipal is not only an important place for Odisha but also for the entire India and world. When we came to know that some illegal activities are going on inside the tiger reserve, we took the decision to launch an operation to crackdown on the illegal activities and take action against the poachers,” Bansal said.

Due to the active support and cooperation from the local community, the operation was made successful.

Following the killing of two forest officials in the tiger reserve during patrolling in May and June last, the Mayurbhanj police had launched special operations under all 14 police stations adjoining the Similipal Tiger Reserve. The special drive will continue till the tiger reserve becomes poaching free, he added.