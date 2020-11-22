Odisha records 638 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of new cases at 70, followed by Mayurbhanj at 65 and Jagatsinghpur at 50.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,13,961 with 638 more people testing positive for infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,640, a health department official said.

Of the 638 new cases, 373 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of new cases at 70, followed by Mayurbhanj at 65 and Jagatsinghpur at 50. The remaining 27 districts recorded less than 100 cases each.

Four fresh fatalities were reported from Sundergarh, followed by three in Khurda and two in Keonjhar.

One each succumbed to the infection in Angul, Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Odisha currently has 7,360 active cases, while as many as 3,04,908 people have so far recovered from the disease. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.64 per cent.

Over 55.63 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state, including 45,282 on Saturday.