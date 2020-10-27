Odisha reports 1,247 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more fatalities

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 206, followed by Cuttack at 105 and Sundargarh at 96.

By | Published: 2:06 pm

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the coastal state to 2,83,942, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,272, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 729 were reported from various quarantine centres and 518 people detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 206, followed by Cuttack at 105 and Sundargarh at 96.

Taking to Twitter, the state health department said, “Regret to inform the demise of thirteen COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” Of the fresh fatalities, four were reported from Khurda, three from Nuapada, two each from Keonjhar and Jharsuguda and one each from Malkangiri and Sundargarh.

So far, fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities, the official said.

Odisha currently has 16,512 active cases, while 2,66,105 people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The state has conducted over 43.85 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 30,303 on Monday, he added.