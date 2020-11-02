Odisha reports 1,389 new COVID-19 cases, nine more fatalities

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, registered the highest number of new cases at 142, followed by Cuttack (101) and Sundargarh (100).

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 tally in Odisha mounted to 2,93,214 with 1,389 fresh cases on Monday, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,340, a health department official said.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, his wife and five other family members are among new coronavirus patients and undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, he said.

Of the new cases, 798 were reported from different quarantine centres and 591 detected during contact tracing.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, “Regret to inform the demise of nine COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” Sundargarh recorded three new fatalities, and one each succumbed to the infection in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Kandhamal and Sonepur.

Of the 1,340 COVID-19 deaths reported so far, Khurda accounted for 231, followed by Ganjam (230) and Cuttack (112).

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha currently has 14,257 active cases, while 2,77,564 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Over 46.45 lakh sample tests have so far been conducted for COVID-19 in the state, including 43,332 on Sunday.

The positivity rate stands at 6.13 per cent in the state, according to the data released by the health department.