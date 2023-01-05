Odisha to emulate Telangana’s tribal livelihood initiatives

A team from Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM) has visited a sanitary napkins unit, nutrition food unit and Sammakka Joint Liability Unit being run at Bhadrachalam for a study tour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

A team from Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM) has visited a sanitary napkins unit, nutrition food unit and Sammakka Joint Liability Unit being run at Bhadrachalam for a study tour.

Kothagudem: A team from Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM) has visited a sanitary napkins unit, nutrition food unit and Sammakka Joint Liability Unit being run at Bhadrachalam in the district on Thursday for a study tour.

The OLM Koraput District Project Manager (DPM) Susmita Samantaray along with Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation (TRICOR) chairman E Ramchander Naik inspected the units being run under the aegis of Bhadrachalam ITDA and ICRISAT.

Speaking on the occasion she said the team would conduct research into various types of products such as nutritional food and shampoos made by women and make plans to implement the same in Odisha.

Samantaray lauded the self-employment initiatives being implemented by the ITDA helping the tribal women to produce nutritional food, sanitary napkins and shampoos and supply them to ashram schools to earn livelihood.

Naik explained to the Odisha official that the Telangana government through the Girijan Co-operative Corporation has been implementing several livelihood initiatives for the benefit of tribal women.

He assured the women group members that steps would be taken to supply their products to the schools run under the aegis of BC Welfare, SC Welfare and Minority Welfare Departments from next year onwards.

The Telangana government was taking all measures for the health of the tribal students and as part of it nutritious food was being provided to the students studying in Ashram Schools, Naik said. TRICOR GM, Sankar Rao, its State Mission Manager Lakshmi Prasad and ITDA APO General David Raj were present.