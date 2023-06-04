Odisha train accident: 137 survivors arrive at Chennai railway station in special train

By IANS Updated On - 02:15 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Chennai: At least 137 survivors of the Odisha train crash arrived at the Chennai railway station on Sunday morning.

Many of the survivors who were injured., were received at the Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and the health secretary Gagan Singh Bedi.

Waliyul Islam from Bangladesh, who had arrived in the train along with his family, told media persons that they were heading for Chennai in the ill-fated Coromandel Express for cancer treatment of his wife. He said that his wife and daughter suffered minor injuries but thanked God for surviving the catastrophe.

Sivaranjini and her daughter, Sanjana Sri had gone to Kolokotta on a vacation to spend time with her husband Satheesh Kumar, who is with the BSF and posted there. She said that when they were pulled out of the A2 coach, they found bodies strewn all over, and it was a harrowing and trying experience.

At least 18 passengers with injuries were taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Many others were accommodated in city hotels before being transported to their respective towns in different parts of Tamil Nadu and some in Kerala.