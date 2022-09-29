Odisha’s Textiles Minister appreciates Telangana schemes for weavers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

(Photo: Twitter/Rita_bjd) Odisha Handlooms and Textiles Minister Rita Sahu appreciated the Telangana govt’s schemes and initiatives for development of handlooms and textiles sector.

Hyderabad: Odisha Handlooms and Textiles Minister Rita Sahu appreciated the Telangana government’s schemes and initiatives for development of handlooms and textiles sector in the State.

She complimented the State government’s schemes, especially 40 per cent yarn subsidy, insurance to weavers, Nethannaku Cheyutha and others. As part of a three-day tour to Telangana from September 27, the Odisha Textiles Minister along with three officers, visited handloom clusters and cooperatives in the State.

On Wednesday, Sahu had visited Pochampally handloom cluster and HWCS Limited Koyyalgudem in Yadadri district which is famous for Double Ikkat bedsheets. During the tour, she also visited Pochampally village and interacted with weavers weaving Ikkat in different designs and patterns.

She appreciated the weaving style employed by the weavers in weaving, dyeing with natural vegetable dyes and designing. She also visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri and appreciated sculptures of the temple.

On Thursday, she met Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao in the city. During the meeting, she briefed him about the Odisha government’s handloom schemes like providing work sheds and accessories to weavers.

The Ministers exchanged their views on implementation of various schemes in their respective States for handloom weavers’ welfare and development. Sahu also invited Rama Rao to visit Odisha, and he accepted the invitation.