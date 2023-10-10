Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000

By AP Published Date - 09:21 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Jerusalem: An Israeli military official says the death toll from Hamas’ surprise attack over the weekend has now risen above 1,000.

Brig Gen Dan Goldfus announced the figure during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He spoke as Israel was pressing ahead with a fierce offensive of airstrikes in Gaza that has claimed 830 lives on the other side and caused widespread destruction.

“We are going to go on the offense and attack the Hamas terrorist group and any other group that is in Gaza,” he said. “We will have to change the reality from within Gaza to prevent this from happening again.” The surprise Hamas incursion is by far the deadliest militant attack in Israeli history.

