Officials asked to take preventive measures to avoid drinking water crisis in Adilabad

Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah told the officials to take preventive measures to avoid scarcity of drinking water in any part of the district in summer, by March 31

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 March 2024, 09:19 PM

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah instructed officials to take steps to avoid drinking water crisis in the district in summer. He convened a review meeting with officials of Rural Water Supply and Panchayat Raj here on Monday.

Shah told the officials to take preventive measures to avoid scarcity of drinking water in any part of the district in summer, by March 31. He asked them to address leakages to pipelines, dysfunctional pump sets and other problems. He advised them to replace old pipes with new ones if required and to provide new connections.

District Rural Development Officer Sayanna, District Panchayat Officer Srilath, Mission Bhagiratha Superintending Engineer Suresh, Municipal commissioner Qamar Ahmed, engineers of RWS and officials of Panchayat Raj department were present.