Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao likely to quit BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 07:30 PM

Soyam Bapu Rao.

Adilabad: Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao is likely to quit the BJP, if he is not renominated.

Bapu Rao’s chances of being renominated from Adilabad further narrowed down with the entry of G Nagesh from the BRS. Bapu Rao was already facing stiff competition from 42 aspirants including former MP Ramesh Rathod, Dr Sumalatha and Tudumdebba leader Kotnaka Vijay apart from ZP chairperson Rathod Janardhan.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s four MLAs Payal Shankar, Maheshwar Reddy, Ramarao Patel and Dr Harish Babu are learned to have differences between them over the selection of a candidate for the Adilabad Parliament seat. While Shankar is backing Nagesh, Maheshwar Reddy and Rama Rao are opposing his nomination. Harish is supporting Ramesh Rathod’s candidature.

However, Shankar clarified that he had no business ties with Nagesh and said he never recommended Nagesh’s candidature to the party.