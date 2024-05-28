Officials race against time to meet deadline set for paddy procurement

On May 21, Special officer S Krishna Aditya while reviewing the progress of the procurement of the grains in Mancherial, set May 30 as the deadline for completing the process in both Mancherial and Kumram Asifabad districts.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 28 May 2024, 07:09 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Authorities of the civil supplies department are racing against the time to procure paddy of Rabi season-2024 in erstwhile Adilabad district with the deadline for the carrying out the process drawing nearer.

However, the two districts and neighboring Nirmal district appeared to be trailing in reaching the target.

Mancherial district registered procurement of 1,21,050 metric tonnes of paddy produce through 286 centres as on May 27 as against the target of 1.76 lakh metric tonnes, as per information provided by officials.

This means, on an average, a little over 2,000 metric tonnes of grains were procured a day so far. But, barely three days are left to meet the deadline for the officials.

Procuring the remaining 55,000 metric tonnes of paddy appears to be a herculean task. Officials should have to procure 18,300 metric tonnes a day.

Doubts are being raised over achieving the target by May 30. “We are trying our level best,” an official said when asked if they could reach the target. Meanwhile, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district saw an achievement of 6,524 metric tonnes of paddy when compared to the target, 46,894 metric tonnes as on May 27 according to officials concerned.

Thirty-seven centres were identified for procuring the paddy produce in the district. A total of 1,041 farmers were paid Rs 13.01 crore for selling the produce.

When asked, Additional Collector (Revenue) Dasari Venu said that efforts were being made to reach the target.

He stated that the district was lagging behind the target as some farmers were selling paddy to private traders who were offering more price than the MSP fixed by the government. Adequate gunny bags and lorries were arranged for smooth procurement of the grains.

While the price of paddy grains classified as Grade A is Rs 2,203 per quintal, grains certified as Grade B are paid Rs 2,183 per quintal.