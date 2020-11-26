Officials told to blacklist contractor in Kothagudem

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Kothagudem: District Collector MV Reddy has directed the R&B officials to blacklist a contractor who was executing road works at Cherla in the district.

The Collector, in a statement here on Thursday, noted that the works being executed by the contractor were poor in quality, hence he should be told to stop the works and notices should be issued to him.

Reddy expressed anger at the contractor for not keeping concerned officials informed about the works and using inferior quality material for the road works being carried out during mid-night hours.

He also directed the officials to conduct a field level inspection of the works and submit a detailed report by Saturday.

