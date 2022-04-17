Okinawa Autotech recalls 3,215 units of electric scooters

By IANS Published: Published Date - 05:04 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

New Delhi: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has recalled 3,215 units of its ‘Praise Pro’ scooters.

“This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety,” the company said in a statement.

Recently, social media was a buzz with pictures of electric two-wheelers catching fire.

The social media postings did not show or specify the two-wheeler brand.

According to the company, the recall has been initiated to fix “any issue” related to batteries.

“This is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps. The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India,” it said.