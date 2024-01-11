Ola Electric rolls out festive offers up to Rs. 15K

Ola Electric recently expanded its scooter portfolio to five products. S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is priced at Rs. 1,47,499, while S1 Air is available at Rs. 1,19,999.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 05:23 PM

Bengaluru/Hyderabad: Ola Electric on Thursday announced a range of exciting offers worth up to Rs. 15,000 to mark the onset of harvest festivities across the country.

Effective till January 15, these offers include free extended battery warranty worth up to Rs. 6,999 on purchase of S1 Pro and S1 Air, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000, and attractive finance deals. Additionally, the S1 X+ will continue to be available at Rs. 89,999 with a flat Rs. 20,000 discount.

Buyers can avail discounts up to Rs. 5,000 on select credit card EMIs while the bouquet of other finance offers include other deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 7.99%.

It has additionally introduced the S1X in three variants – S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences.

The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs. 999 only and will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively.