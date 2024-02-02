Ola launches S1X with larger battery, improved range

The new S1X 4kWh will clock top speed of 90 Km/h with a quick acceleration of 0-40 Km/h in 3.3 secs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 07:50 PM

S1X 4kWh

Bengaluru: Ola Electric announced on Friday the launch of S1X 4kWh, a long range 2-wheeler EV with a claimed range of 190 km.

The new S1X 4kWh will clock top speed of 90 Km/h with a quick acceleration of 0-40 Km/h in 3.3 secs. The scooter comes with a powerful 6kW motor and offers quick performance and superior ride quality. S1X 4 kWh is aggressively priced at par with ICE models and caters to customers with different range requirements.

The scooter comes in Red Velocity, Midnight, Vogue, Stellar, Funk, Porcelain white and Liquid Silver and it is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 with deliveries starting April 2024 onwards.

The company has also announced an industry-first extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products, addressing customer concerns about battery health and eliminating the biggest barrier to the EV adoption.

Extended Battery Warranty

Ola has also launched the industry’s first 8 year/80,000 Kms extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost. With this, the company has addressed the biggest barrier for EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles by 2X of ICE vehicles.

Over and above the extended warranty, customers can now also opt for Add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometers traveled up to 125,000 Kms. The Add-on warranty could be availed at a nominal starting price of Rs. 4,999.

Expansion of service network

Ola Electric has also unveiled the plans to expand its service network by 50% from the current 414 service centers to 600 centers across the country by April 2024.

Fast-charging network

Additionally, the company has announced plans to ramp up its fast-charging network rapidly to 10,000 points by the next quarter. The company has also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW and is available for purchase at Rs. 29,999.

Ola Electric’s scooter portfolio now has six best-in-class products. Priced at Rs. 1,47,499, S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is the company’s flagship scooter while S1 Air is available at Rs. 1,19,999. The S1X has four variants – S1 X+, S1 X (4kWh), and S1 X (3kWh), S1 X (3Kwh) to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences. The S1 X+ is available for purchase at Rs. 99,999.