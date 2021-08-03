Olympics: India lose to Belgium 2-5 in men’s hockey semifinals

Belgium’s Alexander Hendrickx (19th, 49th and 53rd min) scored a hat-trick.

Tokyo: India’s brilliant run in the Tokyo Olympics men’s hockey tournament came to an end with a 2-5 defeat to world champions Belgium in the semifinals here on Tuesday.

The Indians fought well, went 2-1 up in the first quarter but slack defending and conceding too many penalty corners did them in as Belgium fought back to level scores and then scored thrice in the fourth quarter to seal a place in the final.

Belgium’s Alexander Hendrickx (19th, 49th and 53rd min) scored a hat-trick while Loick Fanny Luypaert (2nd min) and John John Dohmen (60th min) scored for Belgium, while Harmanpreet Singh (7th min) and Mandeep Singh (11th) were the Indian goal scorers.

Belgium will play the winner of the second semifinal between Australia and Germany in the final. India will take on the team losing the second semifinal for the bronze medal.

