Ombré Men: Great for men and greater for the planet as a personal care brand all about sustainability

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:28 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: Co-founded by a passionate professional, Aron Marquez, the self-care products company for men has stunned people with its eco-friendly products.

July 25: It is astounding to learn about all those brands and businesses with something new and distinctive to offer people and their target demographic. But, a few other brands create all the more buzz not just for offering distinctive products but, most importantly, for adding value to people’s lives by creating products that are kind to the planet. The problem with most people today is that they hardly care about what they consume or use in terms of different products and services without focusing on their source, as most of them are derived from plastic use. However, fortunately, there are a few brands whose whole purpose of inception has been to protect the planet through creating sustainable products and still serve the target audience in the best possible way. Ombré Men is all about this and much more.

Ombré Men has become synonymous with the word sustainable for the kind of incredible self-care products it offers exclusively to men worldwide. Co-founders Aron Marquez, Justin Tarin, and Abraham Ancer highlight how they noticed the world’s dependence on plastic for almost everything, knowingly or unknowingly. They wanted to fill this gap and thus decided to come up with a brand as amazing as Ombré Men, which today is known as the best choice for men’s self-care products, making men’s skincare sustainable. Not just this, but many other industries have been filled with everything plastic, and to break this dominance, the co-founders introduced the use of sustainable and eco-friendly products that depend on only nature’s best ingredients.

It is based in Dallas, and its sustainable approach to the men’s care niche has already turned many heads towards them. The team is determined to reduce the carbon footprint and positively impact the environment with their one-of-a-kind products like AM and PM moisturizing cream, lip balm, and hand and body lotion, making skincare simple and sustainable for men in a market that runs behind faster results while making use of plastic containers, bottles, etc.

Aron Marquez (@aronhmarquez), a serial entrepreneur, who initially initiated Wildcat Oil Tools, an international service company, founded a tequila brand Flecha Azul with co-founder and professional golfer Abraham Ancer (@abrahamancer) and a clothing company named Black Quail Apparel, now with Ombré Men, along with another co-founder and President Justin Tarin (@jdtarin) focus on excellent quality products and reusable and recycled packaging, using glass, aluminium, and other sustainable materials.

Aron Marquez also highlights that Ombré Men’s (https://www.ombremen.com/) products get delivered to customers at their doorsteps, regularly becoming a brand that is great for men and greater for the planet.