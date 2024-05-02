Symphony reports sizzling quarterly numbers

The quarterly net profit was at Rs 48 crore in March 2024 up by 200 per cent from Rs 16 crore in March 2023. The EBITDA of the company stood at Rs 66 crore in March 2024, up 100 per cent from Rs 3 crore in March 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 12:38 AM

Hyderabd: Fuelled by a hot summer with above-normal temperatures, air-cooler company Symphony has reported its highest-ever quarterly domestic revenue with net sales of Rs 332 crore this March which is up by 7.79 per cent from Rs 308 crore in March 2023.

Highest ever

Nrupesh Shah, Managing Director (Corporate Affairs), Symphony Limited said “This is our highest ever quarterly India domestic revenue. Gross margin improved on YoY basis due to tactical pricing, value engineering and softening of input costs.”

The company said the summer has fully set in over the entire country and the ‘sizzling summer is heating up the Symphony air cooler sales across geographies and channels.’