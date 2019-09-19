Once upon a time……

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Upon watching the award-winning short film 1947 Two Soldiers, viewers are sure to get goosebumps. The patriotic movie throws light on the life of soldiers and the friendship which develops between two soldiers who become a family later.

Everybody feels patriotic towards their nation, but Sravan Gajabhinkar has his own way of expressing it. The Jubilee Hills resident who is the backbone of the film shares he got the idea

to make a film after watching a clip about soldiers on TV.

“When I saw soldiers dying, I thought of doing something related to them. I read lots of books related to the Indian Army and wars between India and Pakistan. It took me almost two months to read books and understand the subject. The material led to planning for the short film,” recalls Sravan Gajabhinkar, director and writer of 1947 Two Soldiers.

Actor-model Abhinav Janak who plays Mohan, one of the two soldiers says, “I met Sravan at SIIMA Short Film Festival. An year later, he called me and asked me to work in his film. I accepted and never thought that the short film would become such a big hit.

The best thing is we are showing our love towards the nation, so it makes us even more happy that the film is being appreciated so much,” says Abhinav. The core value of the movie lies in family values, that behind every soldier, there is a strong family supporting them, emotionally.

The film’s premise follows the first war fought between India and Pakistan, which witnessed Indian soldiers being outnumbered. The remaining two soldiers are Mohan and Kishore who must fend themselves against Pakistan’s tribal militia in the Baramulla forest.

When Mohan dies, Kishore sets off for his late friend’s house to follow through on Mohan’s dying wish that Kishore marry his sister Parvathi. The film shows the emotions and love of the soldiers and the sacrifices they make for their nation. So far, 1947 Two Soldiers has bagged 113 awards in various categories in international short film contests and festivals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter