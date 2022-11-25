| One Died Another Injured As Car Goes Berserk In Theater Parking Lot In Patancheru

One died, another injured as car goes berserk in theater parking lot in Patancheru

According to Police, an employee of the theatre Sandeep was taking out the car from the parking lot when he lost control and hit watchman Pandu and another moviegoer sitting on the bike.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

According to Police, an employee of the theatre Sandeep was taking out the car from the parking lot when he lost control and hit watchman Pandu and another moviegoer sitting on the bike.

Sangareddy: One person died and another sustained serious injuries when a SUV car went berserk in the parking lot of SV Cine Square in Patancheru on Friday night.

According to Patancheru Police, an employee of the theatre Sandeep was taking out the car, owned by owner Prathap Goud, from the parking lot when he lost control and hit watchman Pandu (65) and another moviegoer sitting on the bike.

Also Read Buses account for 35 fatal accidents this year in Hyderabad

While Pandu died on the spot, the moviegoer has sustained serious injuries. The injured was rushed to Government Hospital Patancheru for treatment. A case was registered.