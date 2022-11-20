Buses account for 35 fatal accidents this year in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With an aim of bringing down the road accidents in the city involving heavy vehicles including TSRTC buses, the Hyderabad Traffic Police are taking up awareness programs on road safety for the drivers.

In 2022, a total of 86 persons were killed in road accidents involving heavy vehicles and 35 deaths occurred due to the alleged negligence of bus drivers in the city. In 2021, the heavy vehicles accounted for 84 deaths in the city while the year before 55 persons lost their lives.

“In most of the accidents, the victims were pedestrians or two-wheelers riders. There are various reasons for deaths due to accidents. It could be due to fault of the heavy vehicle driver or in cases two-wheeler riders who don’t wear a helmet,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, AV Ranganath.

After every accident, the engineering wing of the traffic police visits the spot and along with the local police conducts an inspection and suggests remedial measures to prevent accidents. Similarly, programs are organized to create awareness among the drivers on road safety.

“In case of buses, we are in touch with TSRTC management. Awareness programs are being organized for the bus drivers at the Traffic Training Institutes (TTIs) in the city on road safety regularly,” he said.

At the field level, the traffic police are keeping the bus bays clear and barricading the stretch to streamline the queues of passengers. Likewise, special drives are taken up against heavy vehicles entering into the city in violation of the stipulated timings.