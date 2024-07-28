| One Dies After Speeding Car Runs Over Two Persons In Medak

One dies after speeding car runs over two persons in Medak

Three youngsters, who were in the car, fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. All three were reportedly minors while one of them is said to be the grandson of a VIP in Medak town.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 July 2024, 08:04 PM

Representational Image

Medak: A sanitation worker died while another boy sustained serious injuries after a car ran over them at Vaddera Colony in Medak town on Sunday morning.

Three youngsters, who were in the car, fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

All three were reportedly minors while one of them is said to be the grandson of a VIP in Medak town.

The victim was Masaiah (49), a resident of Medak. A sanitation worker with Medak municipality, Masaiah was sweeping the roads when the speeding car ran over him.

A boy, Sathvik (10), a resident of Vaddera Colony, who was passing by was also hit and injured. He was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad after providing first aid as his condition turned critical.

Masaiah’s body was shifted to the government hospital in Medak for postmortem.

A case was registered. Efforts were on to trace the accused.