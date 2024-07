Sangareddy: Car crashes into roadside drain, passengers escape unhurt

The car crashed into a roadside drain which was full of water at Munigepally in Nizampet mandal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 July 2024, 05:28 PM

Sangareddy: A man lost control over the steering, following which his car crashed into a roadside drain which was full of water at Munigepally in Nizampet mandal on Sunday.

Luckily, the air balloons were activated at the right time and saved the passengers, who then managed to get out of the car by breaking open the windows.

Passersby also came to their rescue. No case was registered.