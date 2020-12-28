One dies, six others injured in separate accidents in Mulugu

The deceased was identified as Pothunuri Srinivas (50) and the injured are his daughter and son in an accident at NH 163

By | Published: 1:15 pm

Mulugu: One person died and two others sustained injuries when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary lorry on the National Highway 163 between Eturunagaram-Tadwai mandal centres in the district in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Pothunuri Srinivas (50) and the injured are his daughter and son, of Kothapeta village of Mangapet mandal. It is said that Srinivas had not noticed the parked lorry due to low-visibility because of the fog.

Meanwhile, four people including the driver of an autorickshaw suffered serious injuries when the autorickshaw hit the bags of the paddy grain stocked on the road at Ramanakkapet village of Mangapet mandal in the district and overturned.

The injured have been shifted to Eturunagaram community health entre (CHC) for treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .