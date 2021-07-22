One injured after car catches fire on Hyderabad’s ORR

According to the police, the incident happened early on Thursday when the car was on its way from Shamshabad towards Gachibowli.

By | Published: 12:37 pm

Hyderabad: One person suffered severe burns when a car caught fire while on the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the incident happened early on Thursday when the car was on its way from Shamshabad towards Gachibowli. When the Indica car reached the airport colony stretch, the driver noticed smoke and stopped the car. The flames spread quite rapidly before he could get out. Passersby and locals reached just in time and helped him get out of the burning vehicle.

On information a fire tender rushed to the spot and put out the fire. An ambulance was called in and the driver, identified as Srikanth of Timmapur in Rangareddy, was rushed to hospital.

